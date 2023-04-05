Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $130.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

