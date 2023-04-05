MGO One Seven LLC Invests $889,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

