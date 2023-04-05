Bluesphere Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 4,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $139.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

