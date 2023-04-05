iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Increased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

