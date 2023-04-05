MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BOND opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.