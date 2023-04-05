MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 6,749 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

TSM stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

