Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

NVO stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $160.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.