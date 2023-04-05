Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,233 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

