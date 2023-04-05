Greenleaf Trust Buys 98 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.08.

FSLR stock opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.