Greenleaf Trust Purchases 452 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

