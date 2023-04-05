Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

