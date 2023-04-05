316,219 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 327,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 135,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $546.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.