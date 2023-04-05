Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,291 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $320.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.76 and a 200-day moving average of $304.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

