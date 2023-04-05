Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 209,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

POR stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

