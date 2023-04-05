Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 209,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
POR stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
