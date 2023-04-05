Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

