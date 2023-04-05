Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,184 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Hasbro by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

