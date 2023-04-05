iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 164,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

