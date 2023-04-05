Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $241.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $361.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

