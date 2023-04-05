BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.00 million-$596.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.10 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 1.8 %

BL stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in BlackLine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.