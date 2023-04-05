Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

