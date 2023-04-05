Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $432.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $468.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.10.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
