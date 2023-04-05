Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $432.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $468.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.10.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.