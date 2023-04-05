Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,190 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 512,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 508,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.