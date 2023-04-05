Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 44,882 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

