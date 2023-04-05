Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $109,000 in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 227,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

