Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $142.14 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.