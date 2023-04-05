Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on TM. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
Toyota Motor Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Institutions Snapping Up These 3 Energy-Sector Dividend Payers
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.