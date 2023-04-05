Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

