5,175 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
PICK opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
