5,175 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

PICK opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.