Greenleaf Trust Has $1.12 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,379,000 after purchasing an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,301,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,418,000 after purchasing an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

