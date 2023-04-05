MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $139.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

