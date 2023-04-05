Greenleaf Trust Buys 222 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

