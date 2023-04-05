Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

