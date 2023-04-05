Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.27.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.