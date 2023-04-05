Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,085 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.6 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

