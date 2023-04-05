10,856 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 0.2 %

VOR stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on VOR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

