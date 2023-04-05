Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,361 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

