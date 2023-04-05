Greenleaf Trust Has $1.09 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.