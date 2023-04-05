Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 475,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,083,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 90,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter.

USIG stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

