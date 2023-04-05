Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

