Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

