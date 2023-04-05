iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after acquiring an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,063,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

