Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

