Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

