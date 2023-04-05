InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,457 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of InMode worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.