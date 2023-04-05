InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,457 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of InMode worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.
InMode Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- Duos Technology Stock, AI Systems Can Prevent Train Derailments
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.