Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $437.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

