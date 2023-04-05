Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

