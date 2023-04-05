HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 7.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 29,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 238,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

