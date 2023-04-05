QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

