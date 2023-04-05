Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 6,249 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $457.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

