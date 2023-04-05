Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

