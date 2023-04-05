Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 7.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.57. 1,864,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,208,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,323 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2,053.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,265 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

